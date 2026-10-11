Togo's president of Council of Ministers visits China's Shaanxi

President of the Council of Ministers of Togo Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé visits a history museum of Liangjiahe Village in Yanchuan County of Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 10, 2026. Faure visited localities in Shaanxi Province from Oct. 9 to 11 during his official visit to China. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

President of the Council of Ministers of Togo Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé visits an apple orchard in Nangou Village of Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 10, 2026. Faure visited localities in Shaanxi Province from Oct. 9 to 11 during his official visit to China. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

President of the Council of Ministers of Togo Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé visits a demonstration base for intelligent agriculture in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 9, 2026. Faure visited localities in Shaanxi Province from Oct. 9 to 11 during his official visit to China. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)