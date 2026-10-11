Scenery of blooming jacarandas in Nairobi, Kenya

A woman poses for photos in an old locomotive with blooming jacaranda trees in the background in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 10, 2026. Jacaranda trees in Nairobi bloom from September to November every year. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

A woman poses for photos on an old locomotive with blooming jacaranda trees in the background in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 10, 2026. Jacaranda trees in Nairobi bloom from September to November every year. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

People pose for photos on an old locomotive with blooming jacaranda trees in the background in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 10, 2026. Jacaranda trees in Nairobi bloom from September to November every year. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

A woman poses for photos in an old locomotive with blooming jacaranda trees in the background in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 10, 2026. Jacaranda trees in Nairobi bloom from September to November every year. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)