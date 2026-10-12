Passenger's electric device catches fire midair aboard India's domestic flight

A serious security incident arose on Sunday when a passenger's personal electronic device, reportedly a power bank, suddenly caught fire midair on a domestic flight operated by private airline IndiGo, local media reported.



The fire was doused with the help of a fire extinguisher, and the flight was diverted to the nearest airport. The power bank was said to have been kept inside a bag stored in an overhead bin.



Videos posted on social media showed flames coming out from the bag and passengers shouting "fire, fire" in panic.



The domestic flight 6E 6115 was flying from New Delhi to the southern city of Chennai, but was immediately diverted to the Hyderabad airport as a precautionary measure.

