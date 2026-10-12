In pics: 41st SPAR Budapest Marathon

Runners compete during the 41st SPAR Budapest Marathon in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 11, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Runners pass through a tunnel during the 41st SPAR Budapest Marathon in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 11, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Runners run through the Chain Bridge during the 41st SPAR Budapest Marathon in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 11, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Runners compete during the 41st SPAR Budapest Marathon in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 11, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)