Egypt restores ancient Fayum portrait ahead of first overseas exhibition

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2026 shows a Fayum portrait which will be displayed at Rome's Ara Pacis Museum, at a press conference in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt has restored the Tondo of the Two Brothers, an ancient Egyptian portrait from the Roman period that will be displayed outside the country for the first time, Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy announced Sunday. Fathy made the announcement at a press conference at the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir, Cairo, where the restored masterpiece was unveiled. It will be displayed at Rome's Ara Pacis Museum as part of the exhibition "The Power of the Portrait: Egypt and Rome, Faces of Fayum," running from Nov. 5, 2026, to May 2, 2027. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)Egypt has restored the Tondo of the Two Brothers, an ancient Egyptian portrait from the Roman period that will be displayed outside the country for the first time, Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy announced Sunday.
Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2026 shows the Tondo of the Two Brothers, an ancient Egyptian portrait from the Roman period, which will be displayed at Rome's Ara Pacis Museum, at a press conference in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt has restored the Tondo of the Two Brothers, an ancient Egyptian portrait from the Roman period that will be displayed outside the country for the first time, Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy announced Sunday. Fathy made the announcement at a press conference at the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir, Cairo, where the restored masterpiece was unveiled. It will be displayed at Rome's Ara Pacis Museum as part of the exhibition "The Power of the Portrait: Egypt and Rome, Faces of Fayum," running from Nov. 5, 2026, to May 2, 2027. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2026 shows a Fayum portrait which will be displayed at Rome's Ara Pacis Museum, at a press conference in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt has restored the Tondo of the Two Brothers, an ancient Egyptian portrait from the Roman period that will be displayed outside the country for the first time, Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy announced Sunday. Fathy made the announcement at a press conference at the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir, Cairo, where the restored masterpiece was unveiled. It will be displayed at Rome's Ara Pacis Museum as part of the exhibition "The Power of the Portrait: Egypt and Rome, Faces of Fayum," running from Nov. 5, 2026, to May 2, 2027. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2026 shows the Tondo of the Two Brothers, an ancient Egyptian portrait from the Roman period, which will be displayed at Rome's Ara Pacis Museum, at a press conference in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt has restored the Tondo of the Two Brothers, an ancient Egyptian portrait from the Roman period that will be displayed outside the country for the first time, Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy announced Sunday. Fathy made the announcement at a press conference at the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir, Cairo, where the restored masterpiece was unveiled. It will be displayed at Rome's Ara Pacis Museum as part of the exhibition "The Power of the Portrait: Egypt and Rome, Faces of Fayum," running from Nov. 5, 2026, to May 2, 2027. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)