Libya hosts African meeting on UN Security Council reform

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2026 shows the 14th ministerial meeting of the African Committee of Ten (C-10) on UN Security Council reform in Tripoli, Libya. The meeting opened here on Sunday, with participants discussing ways to strengthen Africa's representation in the international body. (Photo by Hazem Turkia/Xinhua)

The 14th ministerial meeting of the African Committee of Ten (C-10) on UN Security Council reform opened here on Sunday, with participants discussing ways to strengthen Africa's representation in the international body.In his opening remarks, El-Taher El-Baour, acting Libyan minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, said Libya's hosting of the meeting reflected its commitment to supporting the continent's common position on international issues, according to a statement issued by the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.El-Baour reaffirmed Libya's support for Africa's demand for two permanent UN Security Council seats with full prerogatives, including the right of veto, as well as two additional non-permanent seats, the statement read.He said the demand was rooted in justice and sovereign equality, stressing that international institutions should reflect contemporary global realities, it added.Established in 2005, the C-10 comprises Libya, Algeria, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Namibia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Zambia. Coordinated by Sierra Leone, the committee advances the African Union's common position on Security Council reform.