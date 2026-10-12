11 killed, 27 injured in tour bus crash in W. Türkiye

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2026 shows the site of a traffic accident in the Akhisar district of Manisa, Türkiye. At least 11 people were killed and 27 others injured on Sunday in a traffic accident involving a tour bus and a tow truck in Türkiye's western Manisa province, local authorities said. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)At least 11 people were killed and 27 others injured on Sunday in a traffic accident involving a tour bus and a tow truck in Türkiye's western Manisa province, local authorities said.
Workers are seen at the site of a traffic accident in the Akhisar district of Manisa, Türkiye, Oct. 11, 2026. At least 11 people were killed and 27 others injured on Sunday in a traffic accident involving a tour bus and a tow truck in Türkiye's western Manisa province, local authorities said. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)