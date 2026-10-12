11 killed, 27 injured in tour bus crash in W. Türkiye

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2026 shows the site of a traffic accident in the Akhisar district of Manisa, Türkiye. At least 11 people were killed and 27 others injured on Sunday in a traffic accident involving a tour bus and a tow truck in Türkiye's western Manisa province, local authorities said. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

At least 11 people were killed and 27 others injured on Sunday in a traffic accident involving a tour bus and a tow truck in Türkiye's western Manisa province, local authorities said.The Manisa Governor's Office said the collision occurred at 11:11 a.m. local time (0811 GMT) near the Akhisar highway entrance.The tour bus was en route from the northwestern city of Bursa to the western coastal city of Izmir when the accident happened, it said.All 27 injured individuals have been transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment, it added.The cause of the collision is not yet known. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Workers are seen at the site of a traffic accident in the Akhisar district of Manisa, Türkiye, Oct. 11, 2026. At least 11 people were killed and 27 others injured on Sunday in a traffic accident involving a tour bus and a tow truck in Türkiye's western Manisa province, local authorities said. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)