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Traditional handicrafts displayed in Munshiganj district, Bangladesh
By Xinhua Published: Oct 12, 2026 09:19 AM
An artisan makes a traditional Lakshmi Sara in Munshiganj district, Bangladesh, Oct. 11, 2026. Lakshmi Sara is a round earthenware plate typically decorated with images of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi and other motifs and used in religious rituals. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

An artisan makes a traditional "Lakshmi Sara" in Munshiganj district, Bangladesh, Oct. 11, 2026. Lakshmi Sara is a round earthenware plate typically decorated with images of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi and other motifs and used in religious rituals. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)


An artisan makes a traditional Lakshmi Sara in Munshiganj district, Bangladesh, Oct. 11, 2026. Lakshmi Sara is a round earthenware plate typically decorated with images of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi and other motifs and used in religious rituals. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

An artisan makes a traditional "Lakshmi Sara" in Munshiganj district, Bangladesh, Oct. 11, 2026. Lakshmi Sara is a round earthenware plate typically decorated with images of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi and other motifs and used in religious rituals. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)



An artisan makes a traditional Lakshmi Sara in Munshiganj district, Bangladesh, Oct. 11, 2026. Lakshmi Sara is a round earthenware plate typically decorated with images of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi and other motifs and used in religious rituals. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

An artisan makes a traditional "Lakshmi Sara" in Munshiganj district, Bangladesh, Oct. 11, 2026. Lakshmi Sara is a round earthenware plate typically decorated with images of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi and other motifs and used in religious rituals. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)