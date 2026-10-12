Traditional handicrafts displayed in Munshiganj district, Bangladesh

An artisan makes a traditional "Lakshmi Sara" in Munshiganj district, Bangladesh, Oct. 11, 2026. Lakshmi Sara is a round earthenware plate typically decorated with images of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi and other motifs and used in religious rituals. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

An artisan makes a traditional "Lakshmi Sara" in Munshiganj district, Bangladesh, Oct. 11, 2026. Lakshmi Sara is a round earthenware plate typically decorated with images of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi and other motifs and used in religious rituals. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

An artisan makes a traditional "Lakshmi Sara" in Munshiganj district, Bangladesh, Oct. 11, 2026. Lakshmi Sara is a round earthenware plate typically decorated with images of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi and other motifs and used in religious rituals. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)