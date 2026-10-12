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"Dogs' Day Out" event held during Floriade flower festival in Canberra
By Xinhua Published: Oct 12, 2026 09:20 AM
People take selfies with a dog at Dogs' Day Out event during the Floriade flower festival in Canberra, Australia, on Oct. 11, 2026. The Floriade flower festival here held its Dogs' Day Out event on Sunday, marking the conclusion of this year's spring welcoming festivity. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

People take selfies with a dog at "Dogs' Day Out" event during the Floriade flower festival in Canberra, Australia, on Oct. 11, 2026. The Floriade flower festival here held its "Dogs' Day Out" event on Sunday, marking the conclusion of this year's spring welcoming festivity. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)


People attend Dogs' Day Out event with their dogs during the Floriade flower festival in Canberra, Australia, on Oct. 11, 2026. The Floriade flower festival here held its Dogs' Day Out event on Sunday, marking the conclusion of this year's spring welcoming festivity. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

People attend "Dogs' Day Out" event with their dogs during the Floriade flower festival in Canberra, Australia, on Oct. 11, 2026. The Floriade flower festival here held its "Dogs' Day Out" event on Sunday, marking the conclusion of this year's spring welcoming festivity. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)



People take selfies with a dog at Dogs' Day Out event during the Floriade flower festival in Canberra, Australia, on Oct. 11, 2026. The Floriade flower festival here held its Dogs' Day Out event on Sunday, marking the conclusion of this year's spring welcoming festivity. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

People take selfies with a dog at "Dogs' Day Out" event during the Floriade flower festival in Canberra, Australia, on Oct. 11, 2026. The Floriade flower festival here held its "Dogs' Day Out" event on Sunday, marking the conclusion of this year's spring welcoming festivity. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)



Dogs are seen at Dogs' Day Out event during the Floriade flower festival in Canberra, Australia, on Oct. 11, 2026. The Floriade flower festival here held its Dogs' Day Out event on Sunday, marking the conclusion of this year's spring welcoming festivity. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Dogs are seen at "Dogs' Day Out" event during the Floriade flower festival in Canberra, Australia, on Oct. 11, 2026. The Floriade flower festival here held its "Dogs' Day Out" event on Sunday, marking the conclusion of this year's spring welcoming festivity. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)