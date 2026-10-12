Unitree G1 humanoid robot attends parade of Ljubljana Wind Orchestra in Slovenia

A Unitree G1 humanoid robot conducts the Ljubljana Wind Orchestra during the parade of the Ljubljana Wind Orchestra in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Oct. 11, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

A Unitree G1 humanoid robot conducts the Ljubljana Wind Orchestra during the parade of the Ljubljana Wind Orchestra in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Oct. 11, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

A visitor gives a high-five to the Unitree G1 humanoid robot conductor before the parade of the Ljubljana Wind Orchestra in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Oct. 11, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)