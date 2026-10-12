Free turkeys distributed ahead of Thanksgiving in Toronto

A man shows the free turkey he received at a farmers' market during the Thanksgiving Turkey Drive in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 11, 2026. The annual event took place here on Sunday, providing 300 free turkeys for residents in need ahead of Canada's Thanksgiving Day, which falls on the second Monday of October each year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A woman picks up a free cake slice at a farmers' market during the Thanksgiving Turkey Drive in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 11, 2026. The annual event took place here on Sunday, providing 300 free turkeys for residents in need ahead of Canada's Thanksgiving Day, which falls on the second Monday of October each year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People line up for free turkeys at a farmers' market during the Thanksgiving Turkey Drive in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 11, 2026. The annual event took place here on Sunday, providing 300 free turkeys for residents in need ahead of Canada's Thanksgiving Day, which falls on the second Monday of October each year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A woman (R, front) picks up a free turkey at a farmers' market during the Thanksgiving Turkey Drive in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 11, 2026. The annual event took place here on Sunday, providing 300 free turkeys for residents in need ahead of Canada's Thanksgiving Day, which falls on the second Monday of October each year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)