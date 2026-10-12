China's NEV share of new car sales climbs to record 61.6 pct in September

New energy vehicles (NEVs) accounted for a record 61.6 percent of China's monthly new car sales in September, while the cumulative share for the first three quarters rose to 53.6 percent, industry data showed on Monday.



In the first three quarters of 2026, NEV output and sales reached 12.483 million and 12.472 million units, respectively, both up by more than 10 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

