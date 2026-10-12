In pics: migratory birds in NE China's Heilongjiang

A drone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2026 shows swans at sunset in the Greater Khingan range in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhuang Yu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2026 shows migratory birds flying at sunset in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 4, 2026 shows migratory birds flying over the Naolihe National Natural Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Gao Xiangtong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 11, 2026 shows migratory birds at the Harbin section of Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)