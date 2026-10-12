Autumn view of Huyangxia scenic spot in China's Gansu

A drone photo taken on Oct. 11, 2026 shows an autumn view of the Huyangxia scenic spot in the Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 11, 2026 shows an autumn view of the Huyangxia scenic spot in the Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 11, 2026 shows tourists enjoying sightseeing at the Huyangxia scenic spot in the Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)