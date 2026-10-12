Great Big Bulb Dig held in Canberra, Australia

A man digs up flower bulbs during the Great Big Bulb Dig event at Commonwealth Park in Canberra, Australia, on Oct. 12, 2026. The Great Big Bulb Dig, held annually following the end of the Floriade flower festival, attracted a large number of visitors to dig up and take home flower bulbs and annuals from the festival's display beds. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

A girl digs up flower bulbs during the Great Big Bulb Dig event at Commonwealth Park in Canberra, Australia, on Oct. 12, 2026. The Great Big Bulb Dig, held annually following the end of the Floriade flower festival, attracted a large number of visitors to dig up and take home flower bulbs and annuals from the festival's display beds. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

People take a selfie during the Great Big Bulb Dig event at Commonwealth Park in Canberra, Australia, on Oct. 12, 2026. The Great Big Bulb Dig, held annually following the end of the Floriade flower festival, attracted a large number of visitors to dig up and take home flower bulbs and annuals from the festival's display beds. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

A man digs up flower bulbs during the Great Big Bulb Dig event at Commonwealth Park in Canberra, Australia, on Oct. 12, 2026. The Great Big Bulb Dig, held annually following the end of the Floriade flower festival, attracted a large number of visitors to dig up and take home flower bulbs and annuals from the festival's display beds. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)