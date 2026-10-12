In pics: Formula One Singapore Grand Prix

Drivers start during the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, on Oct. 11, 2026. (Photo by Xu Mingnan/Xinhua)

Race winner Red Bull's Max Verstappen (2nd R) of the Netherlands, 2nd place Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (1st L) of Monaco and 3rd place Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli (1st R) of Italy pose for photos on the podium after the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, on Oct. 11, 2026. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)

Drivers start during the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, on Oct. 11, 2026. (Photo by Shu Zelin/Xinhua)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen (bottom C) of the Netherlands celebrates his win with team members after the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, on Oct. 11, 2026. (Photo by Li Chao/Xinhua)