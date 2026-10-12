Rise of new form of ‘digital colonialism’ in AI era demands global vigilance

chips, computing infrastructure, cloud computing Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the global landscape, the logic of traditional colonialism has not vanished. Instead, it appears to have evolved into a new form: "digital colonialism."As a new wave of technological revolution and industrial transformation gathers pace, AI is emerging as a strategic technology that is reshaping how people produce, live and compete in the global economy. Large-language models, intelligent agents and smart robots are rapidly moving into every aspect of economic and social life, pushing human society beyond digitalization and connectivity toward a new era of intelligence.However, a challenge that cannot be overlooked is becoming increasingly evident. A small number of Western countries are seeking to capitalize on their early advantages in advanced chips, computing infrastructure, cloud computing, foundation models, data resources and technological standards, turning technological superiority into economic control, rule-setting power and strategic dominance. This situation risks creating a new center-periphery structure in the global technology landscape.In the era of AI, "digital colonialism 3.0" is emerging as a major risk that could affect the development rights, digital sovereignty and modernization paths of the Global South."Digital colonialism" is the latest evolution of the unequal structures inherited from traditional colonialism and the post-war international economic order. While the forms of colonialism have changed over time, its underlying logic has remained the same: unequal control over resources, technology, markets, rules and opportunities for development.Since the start of the information revolution, "digital colonialism" has evolved through three broad phases. The first phase, "digital colonialism 1.0," was driven primarily by gaps in information infrastructure. The second, "digital colonialism 2.0," emerged with the expansion of mobile internet, cloud computing and large digital platforms. The rise of AI is now ushering in a third phase: "digital colonialism 3.0."The US increasingly treats AI as an architecture of power. The 2025 America's AI Action Plan made global leadership a national priority. Executive Order 14320 went further, seeking worldwide adoption of American technology, standards and governance models through the export of full-stack American AI technology packages. In July 2026, the US Department of Commerce reported 78 applications spanning hardware, data, models, cybersecurity and sector-specific applications, with possible federal finance and diplomatic support.Historically, this resembles an updated center-periphery structure. Western power once rested on trade routes, finance, industrial technology and colonial markets. The US-led post-war order embedded much of that power in the dollar system, institutions, standards, intellectual property and corporate networks. AI adds a deeper layer because computing, cloud platforms and models increasingly shape production, knowledge and public administration.The danger is durable dependency. World Bank data shows that high-income economies already hold overwhelming shares of advanced computing and data center capacity. If developing countries mainly rent intelligence from a few foreign platforms, they may remain customers, data sources and commodity suppliers while the highest-value layers stay elsewhere. This would produce recurring technology rents and weaker local capacity to innovate.The model also contains a self-defeating logic. Broad security restrictions encourage substitution and technological autonomy. Massive capital requirements create pressure for high margins and closed ecosystems. Efficient models, open development and cheaper alternatives erode monopoly rents. Exclusive technology blocs also strengthen demands for digital sovereignty.A more durable order would treat key AI capabilities as shared development infrastructure. Markets will remain important, while public governance should expand open standards, interoperability, safety tools, multilingual resources, affordable computing and capacity building. China's Global AI Governance Initiative, the UN capacity-building resolution, China's open-source ecosystem and the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization offer useful building blocks. Credibility will depend on voluntary participation and measurable public benefits.In response to the challenges posed by "digital colonialism," China rejects the idea of using AI as a tool for technological monopoly or control over global digital resources. Instead, it views AI as an international public good that should serve the interests of all humanity and supports an approach to AI development that is inclusive, accessible, and sustainable.The AI revolution should ultimately work for the benefit of all humanity. AI will become part of the infrastructure of knowledge and production. A stable global order must enable more societies to create intelligence and reduce permanent dependence on rented intelligence.The author is director of the International Research Institute of Global Cyberspace Governance at Fudan University. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn