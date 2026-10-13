Cultural and tourism complex in Tianjin's ancient town launches trial operation

People pose for photos at the Eastern Acropolis in Binhai New Area of Tianjin, north China, Oct. 11, 2026. Eastern Acropolis, a cultural and tourism complex in Beitang ancient town of Tianjin, launched its trial operation on Sunday. The complex, built upon the town's original infrastructure and themed on Tianjin's history and culture, offers immersive performances, cultural experiences, specialty stores and leisure options for visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors watch a performance at the Eastern Acropolis in Binhai New Area of Tianjin, north China, Oct. 11, 2026. Eastern Acropolis, a cultural and tourism complex in Beitang ancient town of Tianjin, launched its trial operation on Sunday. The complex, built upon the town's original infrastructure and themed on Tianjin's history and culture, offers immersive performances, cultural experiences, specialty stores and leisure options for visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors watch a performance at the Eastern Acropolis in Binhai New Area of Tianjin, north China, Oct. 10, 2026. Eastern Acropolis, a cultural and tourism complex in Beitang ancient town of Tianjin, launched its trial operation on Sunday. The complex, built upon the town's original infrastructure and themed on Tianjin's history and culture, offers immersive performances, cultural experiences, specialty stores and leisure options for visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists take boats for sightseeing at the Eastern Acropolis in Binhai New Area of Tianjin, north China, Oct. 11, 2026. Eastern Acropolis, a cultural and tourism complex in Beitang ancient town of Tianjin, launched its trial operation on Sunday. The complex, built upon the town's original infrastructure and themed on Tianjin's history and culture, offers immersive performances, cultural experiences, specialty stores and leisure options for visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)