Miaojialiang grand bridge along Xi'an-Chongqing high-speed railway successfully closed

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 12, 2026 shows the construction site of the Miaojialiang grand bridge in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in Chengkou County of Chongqing, the 941.6-meter-long Miaojialiang grand bridge, a key project along the Xi'an-Chongqing high-speed railway, was successfully closed here on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 12, 2026 shows the construction site of the Miaojialiang grand bridge in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in Chengkou County of Chongqing, the 941.6-meter-long Miaojialiang grand bridge, a key project along the Xi'an-Chongqing high-speed railway, was successfully closed here on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 12, 2026 shows the construction site of the Miaojialiang grand bridge in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in Chengkou County of Chongqing, the 941.6-meter-long Miaojialiang grand bridge, a key project along the Xi'an-Chongqing high-speed railway, was successfully closed here on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 12, 2026 shows the construction site of the Miaojialiang grand bridge in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in Chengkou County of Chongqing, the 941.6-meter-long Miaojialiang grand bridge, a key project along the Xi'an-Chongqing high-speed railway, was successfully closed here on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)