Hebei's Lulong County cultivates sweet potato industrial chain

Workers unload sweet potatoes purchased from farmers in Lulong County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 12, 2026. Leveraging its sandy soil, Lulong County has encouraged local farmers to grow high-quality sweet potatoes in recent years. The county has also introduced enterprises for deep processing of sweet potato products. These efforts have helped form an industrial chain covering sweet potato seedling cultivation, planting, deep processing and sales here, effectively boosting farmers' incomes. According to local authorities, the county's sweet potato planting area now exceeds 120,000 mu (about 8,000 hectares). (Photo: Xinhua)

Workers operate at the workshop of a sweet potato deep processing enterprise in Lulong County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 12, 2026. Leveraging its sandy soil, Lulong County has encouraged local farmers to grow high-quality sweet potatoes in recent years. The county has also introduced enterprises for deep processing of sweet potato products. These efforts have helped form an industrial chain covering sweet potato seedling cultivation, planting, deep processing and sales here, effectively boosting farmers' incomes. According to local authorities, the county's sweet potato planting area now exceeds 120,000 mu (about 8,000 hectares). (Photo: Xinhua)

A technician works on sweet potato seedlings at a sweet potato seedling breeding base in Lulong County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 12, 2026. Leveraging its sandy soil, Lulong County has encouraged local farmers to grow high-quality sweet potatoes in recent years. The county has also introduced enterprises for deep processing of sweet potato products. These efforts have helped form an industrial chain covering sweet potato seedling cultivation, planting, deep processing and sales here, effectively boosting farmers' incomes. According to local authorities, the county's sweet potato planting area now exceeds 120,000 mu (about 8,000 hectares). (Photo: Xinhua)

Workers operate at the workshop of a sweet potato deep processing enterprise in Lulong County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 12, 2026. Leveraging its sandy soil, Lulong County has encouraged local farmers to grow high-quality sweet potatoes in recent years. The county has also introduced enterprises for deep processing of sweet potato products. These efforts have helped form an industrial chain covering sweet potato seedling cultivation, planting, deep processing and sales here, effectively boosting farmers' incomes. According to local authorities, the county's sweet potato planting area now exceeds 120,000 mu (about 8,000 hectares). (Photo: Xinhua)