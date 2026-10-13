Science popularization center in Heilongjiang offers interactive experience of Siberian tigers, Amur leopards

People visit the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park Dongning Science Popularization and Education Center in Dongning, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 12, 2026. Located in Dongning City, Heilongjiang Province, the Dongning Science Popularization and Education Center of the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park focuses on the sensory experience of tigers and leopards. Combining diverse interactive experience scenes, it allows visitors to gain an immersive understanding of Siberian tigers and Amur leopards. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park Dongning Science Popularization and Education Center in Dongning, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 12, 2026. Located in Dongning City, Heilongjiang Province, the Dongning Science Popularization and Education Center of the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park focuses on the sensory experience of tigers and leopards. Combining diverse interactive experience scenes, it allows visitors to gain an immersive understanding of Siberian tigers and Amur leopards. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman visits the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park Dongning Science Popularization and Education Center in Dongning, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 12, 2026. Located in Dongning City, Heilongjiang Province, the Dongning Science Popularization and Education Center of the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park focuses on the sensory experience of tigers and leopards. Combining diverse interactive experience scenes, it allows visitors to gain an immersive understanding of Siberian tigers and Amur leopards. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park Dongning Science Popularization and Education Center in Dongning, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 12, 2026. Located in Dongning City, Heilongjiang Province, the Dongning Science Popularization and Education Center of the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park focuses on the sensory experience of tigers and leopards. Combining diverse interactive experience scenes, it allows visitors to gain an immersive understanding of Siberian tigers and Amur leopards. (Photo: Xinhua)