PHOTO / CHINA
26th China International Industry Fair kicks off in Shanghai
By Xinhua Published: Oct 13, 2026 09:37 AM
People visit the 26th China International Industry Fair (CIIF) in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 12, 2026. The 26th CIIF kicked off here on Monday, with the theme of Intelligent Economy, Limitless Smart Manufacturing. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the 26th China International Industry Fair (CIIF) in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 12, 2026. The 26th CIIF kicked off here on Monday, with the theme of "Intelligent Economy, Limitless Smart Manufacturing." (Photo: Xinhua)


People visit the 26th China International Industry Fair (CIIF) in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 12, 2026. The 26th CIIF kicked off here on Monday, with the theme of Intelligent Economy, Limitless Smart Manufacturing. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the 26th China International Industry Fair (CIIF) in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 12, 2026. The 26th CIIF kicked off here on Monday, with the theme of "Intelligent Economy, Limitless Smart Manufacturing." (Photo: Xinhua)



People visit the 26th China International Industry Fair (CIIF) in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 12, 2026. The 26th CIIF kicked off here on Monday, with the theme of Intelligent Economy, Limitless Smart Manufacturing. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the 26th China International Industry Fair (CIIF) in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 12, 2026. The 26th CIIF kicked off here on Monday, with the theme of "Intelligent Economy, Limitless Smart Manufacturing." (Photo: Xinhua)



People visit the 26th China International Industry Fair (CIIF) in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 12, 2026. The 26th CIIF kicked off here on Monday, with the theme of Intelligent Economy, Limitless Smart Manufacturing. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the 26th China International Industry Fair (CIIF) in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 12, 2026. The 26th CIIF kicked off here on Monday, with the theme of "Intelligent Economy, Limitless Smart Manufacturing." (Photo: Xinhua)