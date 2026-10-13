Chinese trucks roll into spotlight at Zimbabwe expo

Trucks are displayed at the China-Zimbabwe Commodity Expo and Job Fair in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Oct. 9, 2026. Chinese heavy-duty truck brands attracted strong interest from visitors at the three-day China-Zimbabwe Commodity Expo and Job Fair, which concluded Sunday in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare, reflecting growing local demand for reliable commercial vehicles. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view a vehicle on display at the China-Zimbabwe Commodity Expo and Job Fair in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Oct. 9, 2026. Chinese heavy-duty truck brands attracted strong interest from visitors at the three-day China-Zimbabwe Commodity Expo and Job Fair, which concluded Sunday in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare, reflecting growing local demand for reliable commercial vehicles. (Photo: Xinhua)

A truck is displayed at the China-Zimbabwe Commodity Expo and Job Fair in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Oct. 11, 2026. Chinese heavy-duty truck brands attracted strong interest from visitors at the three-day China-Zimbabwe Commodity Expo and Job Fair, which concluded Sunday in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare, reflecting growing local demand for reliable commercial vehicles. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese heavy-duty truck brands attracted strong interest from visitors at the three-day China-Zimbabwe Commodity Expo and Job Fair, which concluded Sunday in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare, reflecting growing local demand for reliable commercial vehicles.Chinese truck brands, including Shacman, Howo, Foton and Dongfeng, have established a presence in Zimbabwe's commercial transport, mining, construction and long-haul freight sectors, serving as an important part of the country's transport and logistics network.For commercial vehicle suppliers, the expo provided a platform to establish business contacts and explore potential partnerships."We hope to use it to promote our products and brand. We believe the exhibition provides a good opportunity to showcase our products to customers, both Chinese and Zimbabwean," said Tan Jieting, sales director at Green Power Vehicle Zimbabwe, a commercial vehicle and service provider.Han Xihui, sales director for Shacman in Zimbabwe, said Chinese trucks are popular in the market because they are well suited to local operating conditions. "Many companies are interested in purchasing this product, which is designed to meet the needs of the local market," he said.Beyond vehicle performance, many visitors were also keen to learn about after-sales support, including maintenance services and spare parts availability.Benjamin Chikwanha, a farmer, was among the visitors who stopped to inquire about the trucks. He said durability, performance and maintenance costs were important considerations for Zimbabweans when choosing a commercial vehicle."Vehicles manufactured around the world operate on the same basic principles, but their performance and specifications vary. Chinese trucks are known for their durability. With this one, I can go 10 to 15 years without opening the engine, which is why I prefer these vehicles," he said.Chikwanha added that Chinese trucks are less expensive, have relatively simple mechanical systems and are ruggedly built to withstand local driving conditions.In addition to commercial trucks, Chinese passenger vehicles, particularly electric vehicles, also attracted attention at the expo.Lowgate Msindo, technical sales representative for Wuling in Zimbabwe, said that while Chinese passenger vehicles were still gaining a foothold in the Zimbabwean market, Chinese trucks had gained wider acceptance after years of use."Many clients have used these trucks and have come to trust the brands through their experience with the vehicles. Smaller vehicles, particularly electric vehicles, are still relatively new to the market, and people are keen to learn more about them," he said.