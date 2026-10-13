9th China Now Music Festival concludes in New York

Artists perform the symphonic oratorio Men of Iron and the Golden Spike during the ninth China Now Music Festival at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, Oct. 11, 2026. The ninth China Now Music Festival concluded Sunday at Lincoln Center in New York City with a concert showcasing the resilience and aspirations that connect the American and Chinese peoples. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform the symphonic oratorio Men of Iron and the Golden Spike during the ninth China Now Music Festival at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, Oct. 11, 2026. The ninth China Now Music Festival concluded Sunday at Lincoln Center in New York City with a concert showcasing the resilience and aspirations that connect the American and Chinese peoples. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform the symphonic oratorio Men of Iron and the Golden Spike during the ninth China Now Music Festival at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, Oct. 11, 2026. The ninth China Now Music Festival concluded Sunday at Lincoln Center in New York City with a concert showcasing the resilience and aspirations that connect the American and Chinese peoples. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese composer Li Shaosheng (C) greets to the audience after the premiere of symphonic suite Chasing the Sky, during the ninth China Now Music Festival at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, Oct. 11, 2026. The ninth China Now Music Festival concluded Sunday at Lincoln Center in New York City with a concert showcasing the resilience and aspirations that connect the American and Chinese peoples. (Photo: Xinhua)

The ninth China Now Music Festival concluded Sunday at Lincoln Center in New York City with a concert showcasing the resilience and aspirations that connect the American and Chinese peoples.The symphonic oratorio Men of Iron and the Golden Spike returned to the New York stage after its premiere at the 2019 China Now Music Festival.Featuring a large orchestra as well as 120 choristers and vocal soloists, the work honors thousands of Chinese laborers who helped build the United States' first transcontinental railroad in the 1860s."In this divisive moment in our country, I hope this piece reminds audiences that the United States has always been shaped by diverse ethnic communities, and that the stories of Chinese laborers deserve their rightful place in our shared history," said Zhou Long, Pulitzer-winning composer of the oratorio.The closing concert also featured the premiere of symphonic suite Chasing the Sky, composed by Chinese composer Li Shaosheng.The piece blends traditional Chinese instrument suona with a symphony orchestra, reflecting humanity's shared dream of reaching beyond the horizon."Symphony, rooted in the West, has continued to evolve, with styles constantly changing. Many outstanding works have emerged from Eastern countries," Li said. "I hope to see more and more Chinese symphonic works performed on stages in the United States."The festival, which opened on Oct. 2, was co-hosted by the U.S.-China Music Institute of Bard College Conservatory of Music and the Central Conservatory of Music of China.The annual event, created in 2018, is dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of music from contemporary China through concerts and academic programs.