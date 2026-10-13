City view of Gaborone in Botswana

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2026 shows a city view of Gaborone, Botswana. Gaborone, the capital and the largest city of Botswana, serves as the country's political, economic, cultural and financial center. (Photo: Xinhua)

People walk on a street in Gaborone, Botswana, Oct. 9, 2026. Gaborone, the capital and the largest city of Botswana, serves as the country's political, economic, cultural and financial center. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 10, 2026 shows a view of University of Botswana in Gaborone, Botswana. Gaborone, the capital and the largest city of Botswana, serves as the country's political, economic, cultural and financial center. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 9, 2026 shows a view of Botswana National Museum in Gaborone, Botswana. Gaborone, the capital and the largest city of Botswana, serves as the country's political, economic, cultural and financial center. (Photo: Xinhua)