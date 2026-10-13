1 dead, 19 injured in ordnance blast in N. Israel

An injured person is transferred to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, northern Israel, Oct. 12, 2026. One person was killed and 19 others injured in an explosion of unexploded ordnance during a school trip in northern Israel on Monday, Israeli police and the national emergency service Magen David Adom said in separate statements. (Photo: Xinhua)
An injured person is transferred to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, northern Israel, Oct. 12, 2026. One person was killed and 19 others injured in an explosion of unexploded ordnance during a school trip in northern Israel on Monday, Israeli police and the national emergency service Magen David Adom said in separate statements. (Photo: Xinhua)
An injured person is transferred to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, northern Israel, Oct. 12, 2026. One person was killed and 19 others injured in an explosion of unexploded ordnance during a school trip in northern Israel on Monday, Israeli police and the national emergency service Magen David Adom said in separate statements. (Photo: Xinhua)
An injured person is transferred to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, northern Israel, Oct. 12, 2026. One person was killed and 19 others injured in an explosion of unexploded ordnance during a school trip in northern Israel on Monday, Israeli police and the national emergency service Magen David Adom said in separate statements. (Photo: Xinhua)