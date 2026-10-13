2026 Paris Motor Show kicks off in France

A vehicle on display is seen during the Paris Motor Show in Paris, France, Oct. 12, 2026. The 2026 Paris Motor Show kicked off here on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A vehicle on display is seen during the Paris Motor Show in Paris, France, Oct. 12, 2026. The 2026 Paris Motor Show kicked off here on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the booth of Denza at the Paris Motor Show in Paris, France, Oct. 12, 2026. The 2026 Paris Motor Show kicked off here on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor tries out a vehicle on display at the Paris Motor Show in Paris, France, Oct. 12, 2026. The 2026 Paris Motor Show kicked off here on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)