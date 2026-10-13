Columbus Day parade held on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue in New York

Folk musicians perform during the Columbus Day parade on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue in New York, the United States, Oct. 12, 2026. The Columbus Day, which marks the landing of the Italian-born explorer Christopher Columbus, was held here on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

People take part in the Columbus Day parade on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue in New York, the United States, Oct. 12, 2026. The Columbus Day, which marks the landing of the Italian-born explorer Christopher Columbus, was held here on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

People in a vintage fire truck take part in the Columbus Day parade on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue in New York, the United States, Oct. 12, 2026. The Columbus Day, which marks the landing of the Italian-born explorer Christopher Columbus, was held here on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

People take part in the Columbus Day parade on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue in New York, the United States, Oct. 12, 2026. The Columbus Day, which marks the landing of the Italian-born explorer Christopher Columbus, was held here on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)