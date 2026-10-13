China-Malta bluefin tuna processing vessel begins new production season

Workers prepare to send bluefin tuna products to ultra-low storage room at an onshore processing factory at Marsaxlokk, southeast of Malta, Oct. 10, 2026. Ocean Star of Mediterranean Bluefin Industry Development (Hainan), a vessel owned by China-Malta joint venture specializing in bluefin tuna processing and trade, began its new production season in late September. (Photo: Xinhua)

Workers prepare to weigh bluefin tuna on Ocean Star, an ultra-low temperature processing and transportation vessel, on the Mediterranean Sea east of Malta, Oct. 9, 2026. Ocean Star of Mediterranean Bluefin Industry Development (Hainan), a vessel owned by China-Malta joint venture specializing in bluefin tuna processing and trade, began its new production season in late September. (Photo: Xinhua)

Workers prepare to weigh bluefin tuna on Ocean Star, an ultra-low temperature processing and transportation vessel, on the Mediterranean Sea east of Malta, Oct. 9, 2026. Ocean Star of Mediterranean Bluefin Industry Development (Hainan), a vessel owned by China-Malta joint venture specializing in bluefin tuna processing and trade, began its new production season in late September. (Photo: Xinhua)

Workers prepare to weigh bluefin tuna on Ocean Star, an ultra-low temperature processing and transportation vessel, on the Mediterranean Sea east of Malta, Oct. 9, 2026. Ocean Star of Mediterranean Bluefin Industry Development (Hainan), a vessel owned by China-Malta joint venture specializing in bluefin tuna processing and trade, began its new production season in late September. (Photo: Xinhua)