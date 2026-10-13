BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China appreciates Indonesian leader’s remarks on protecting foreign investment: FM
By Global Times Published: Oct 13, 2026 04:45 PM
Photo: Chinese FM spokesperson Mao Ning

Photo: Chinese FM spokesperson Mao Ning


China appreciates the remarks by Indonesian leader, and the two countries have long leveraged their complementary strengths to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in energy, mining and other sectors, bringing tangible benefits to both countries and their peoples, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday, when asked to comment on Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's pledge to respect and safeguard all investments, from wherever. 

China stands ready to work with Indonesia, guided by the strategic consensus reached by the two heads of state, to further deepen cooperation, help Indonesia turn its resource advantages into drivers of growth and promote its economic and social development, Mao said.

China believes the Indonesian government will continue to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and provide an open, fair, transparent and friendly business environment, Mao said.

Global Times


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