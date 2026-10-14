China's manned deep-sea submersible completes 467th dive

An underwater observational footage is captured by the manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, on Oct. 11, 2026. China's manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong successfully completed its 467th dive. The dive reached a depth of approximately 4,400 meters. (Photo: Xinhua)

The manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong is pictured after its 467th dive, on Oct. 11, 2026. China's manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong successfully completed its 467th dive. The dive reached a depth of approximately 4,400 meters. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members clean the manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong after its dive aboard the research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, on Oct. 11, 2026. China's manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong successfully completed its 467th dive. The dive reached a depth of approximately 4,400 meters. (Photo: Xinhua)

An underwater observational footage is captured by the manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, on Oct. 11, 2026. China's manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong successfully completed its 467th dive. The dive reached a depth of approximately 4,400 meters. (Photo: Xinhua)