6th China (Ningxia) Int'l Wine Culture and Tourism Expo held in Yinchuan

People visit the sixth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2026. From Oct. 12 to 14, the expo is held in Yinchuan, attracting 84 world-renowned wineries and enterprises from distinctive production areas in 16 countries. It has also drawn a total of 146 leading domestic wineries from Ningxia and other core production areas in China. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the sixth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People experience the AI sommelier service at the sixth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the sixth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)