Art exhibition marks 160th birth anniversary of Sun Yat-sen in Hong Kong

People visit an exhibition of calligraphy and paintings commemorating the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen, in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit an exhibition of calligraphy and paintings commemorating the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen, in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

An exhibition of calligraphy and paintings commemorating the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen opened in Hong Kong on Tuesday.Featuring Sun Yat-sen's life stories, famous quotes, revolutionary spirit and related historical themes, the exhibition showcases more than 200 artworks by nearly 200 renowned artists from the Chinese mainland, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao.Sun Weiyong, a descendant of Sun Yat-sen and executive vice president of the Hong Kong Association for Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China Limited, said he hoped that the exhibition would bring more young people closer to Sun Yat-sen, help them learn his story and pass on the torch.The exhibition will run until Oct. 16 and is open to the public free of charge.Born in 1866 and deceased in 1925, Sun Yat-sen is widely known among the Chinese people as a great pioneer of China's democratic revolution for his leading role in the 1911 Revolution, which put an end to more than 2,000 years of feudal rule in China.