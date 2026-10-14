A drone photo shows a reaper harvesting in a paddy rice field in Huachuan County of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 11, 2026. As of Oct. 11, 122.24 million mu (about 8.15 million hectares) of crops have been harvested in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, a province known as China's "grain barn," accounting for more than half of the province's total planting fields. (Photo: Xinhua)

A reaper harvests in a potato field in Ning'an City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 11, 2026. As of Oct. 11, 122.24 million mu (about 8.15 million hectares) of crops have been harvested in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, a province known as China's "grain barn," accounting for more than half of the province's total planting fields. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo shows reapers harvesting in a sorghum field in Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 12, 2026. As of Oct. 11, 122.24 million mu (about 8.15 million hectares) of crops have been harvested in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, a province known as China's "grain barn," accounting for more than half of the province's total planting fields. (Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer selects potatoes in a field in Ning'an City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 11, 2026. As of Oct. 11, 122.24 million mu (about 8.15 million hectares) of crops have been harvested in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, a province known as China's "grain barn," accounting for more than half of the province's total planting fields. (Photo: Xinhua)