Suning County of China's Hebei promotes specialty agriculture

A staff member livestreams at a vegetable greenhouse in Suning County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 13, 2026. In recent years, Suning County has promoted specialty agriculture. The county now has 13 vegetable seedling nurseries, with an annual capacity of over 1.2 billion seedlings, supporting local farms and markets in other regions. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member works at a vegetable greenhouse in Suning County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 13, 2026. In recent years, Suning County has promoted specialty agriculture. The county now has 13 vegetable seedling nurseries, with an annual capacity of over 1.2 billion seedlings, supporting local farms and markets in other regions. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member works at a vegetable greenhouse in Suning County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 13, 2026. In recent years, Suning County has promoted specialty agriculture. The county now has 13 vegetable seedling nurseries, with an annual capacity of over 1.2 billion seedlings, supporting local farms and markets in other regions. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members work at a vegetable greenhouse in Suning County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 13, 2026. In recent years, Suning County has promoted specialty agriculture. The county now has 13 vegetable seedling nurseries, with an annual capacity of over 1.2 billion seedlings, supporting local farms and markets in other regions. (Photo: Xinhua)