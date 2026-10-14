Chinese Wu Opera bridges cultures in Zimbabwe

An artist performs on stage during the "Wu Opera in Africa" showcase in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Oct. 12, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform on stage during the "Wu Opera in Africa" showcase in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Oct. 12, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

An artist performs traditional Chinese puppetry on stage during the "Wu Opera in Africa" showcase in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Oct. 12, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform on stage during the "Wu Opera in Africa" showcase in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Oct. 12, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Wu Opera performers in vibrant costumes brought centuries-old Chinese operatic traditions to life in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, on Monday, captivating the audience with expressive gestures, soaring vocals and martial arts.The showcase featured a vibrant selection of classic Wu Opera repertoire, including the elegant "The Goddess of Heaven Scatters Flowers," the witty and expressive "The Sedan Ride," and the action-packed "Three Fights Against the White Bone Demon," a beloved narrative from the Chinese literary classic "Journey to the West."Originating in east China's Zhejiang Province, Wu Opera, also known as Jinhua Opera, is a traditional performing art that seamlessly weaves together singing, acrobatics, and stylized movements to convey timeless stories rooted in Chinese history and folklore.Beyond its striking attire and intricate choreography, the art form explores universal human themes of love, courage, justice, and devotion, offering local audiences a vivid window into China's rich cultural tapestry.The "Wu Opera in Africa" showcase, presented by the Zhejiang Wu Opera Research Center, was hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe, the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, and the municipal government of Jinhua.The performance forms part of a series of cultural events taking place across Zimbabwe this year to celebrate the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, designed to deepen cultural ties and foster mutual understanding between the two sides.Tang Xiaoping, minister counselor and charge d'affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe, described the show as a highlight of bilateral exchanges."Through closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges, we can deepen mutual understanding, build more consensus, and inject new momentum into global peace and development," Tang said. "Tonight's Wu Opera performance is undoubtedly one of the most remarkable highlights of this year's people-to-people exchanges."Tsitsi Gezi, deputy speaker of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe, echoed Tang's sentiments. "A performance can express what words sometimes cannot, allowing deeper connections between our peoples," Gezi said. "Though governments may formalize relations, it is events like this that make friendships personal and enduring."Gong Jianjun, director of the Management Center at the Wu Opera Theater of China, said he was proud to share Chinese cultural heritage with local audiences."Through the bridge of Wu Opera, we hope to leave our finest artistry in Zimbabwe and allow local audiences to feel the profound charm of traditional Chinese culture," Gong said. "We use opera as a medium to foster mutual learning among civilizations."Experiencing Chinese opera for the first time, audience member Inaty Sibanda noted how the performers' elaborate costumes and evocative movements conveyed profound emotions, bringing the narrative unfolding on stage vividly to life."I found it very amazing. I love the colors and the attire. To me, it was more like a fairy tale story that they were telling us about their culture. And it was beautiful and lovely," she said.Sibanda added that witnessing the opera offered a unique opportunity to learn about China's heritage, expressing hope that similar cultural events could be held regularly to enhance local awareness.Another viewer, Vheneka Roy, said he was impressed by the artists' dedication and skill, as well as the richness of Chinese cultural heritage. He said the showcase deepened his appreciation of the common ways Zimbabweans and Chinese express themselves."What caught my attention was that the performers were truly enjoying themselves. They didn't look rigid at all," Roy observed. "They were very much in flow, allowing themselves to become the piece and naturally convey its meaning."For Roy, the immersive experience highlighted the powerful potential of cultural diplomacy in cementing genuine people-to-people bonds between China and Zimbabwe."If there is one takeaway today, it is to be proud of where we are from while appreciating others for where they are from," Roy said. "We can appreciate each other in all aspects without superseding each other."