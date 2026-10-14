Five killed, 30 injured as passenger train derails in Pakistan's Punjab

This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2026 shows the site of a train derailment accident in Multan district of Punjab province, Pakistan. At least five passengers were killed and 30 others injured after all 14 carriages of a passenger train derailed in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province early Tuesday morning, police said. "The accident occurred in Multan district when the Rehman Baba Express, traveling from the southern port city of Karachi to the northwestern city of Peshawar, went off the tracks," police sources from the district told Xinhua. (Photo: Xinhua)

People are seen at the site of a train derailment accident in Multan district of Punjab province, Pakistan, Oct. 13, 2026. At least five passengers were killed and 30 others injured after all 14 carriages of a passenger train derailed in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province early Tuesday morning, police said. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2026 shows the site of a train derailment accident in Multan district of Punjab province, Pakistan. At least five passengers were killed and 30 others injured after all 14 carriages of a passenger train derailed in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province early Tuesday morning, police said. (Photo: Xinhua)

People are seen at the site of a train derailment accident in Multan district of Punjab province, Pakistan, Oct. 13, 2026. At least five passengers were killed and 30 others injured after all 14 carriages of a passenger train derailed in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province early Tuesday morning, police said. (Photo: Xinhua)

At least five passengers were killed and 30 others injured after all 14 carriages of a passenger train derailed in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province early Tuesday morning, police said."The accident occurred in Multan district when the Rehman Baba Express, traveling from the southern port city of Karachi to the northwestern city of Peshawar, went off the tracks," police sources from the district told Xinhua.The injured passengers were being shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, according to police.Railway traffic on the affected section has been suspended following the incident, while an additional train has been dispatched to transport the stranded passengers to Peshawar.An investigation into the cause of the derailment is underway, police said.