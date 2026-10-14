Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies 2026 kicks off in Chiba Prefecture, Japan

This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2026 shows humanoid robots at the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (CEATEC) 2026 in Chiba Prefecture, Japan. The CEATEC 2026 kicked off here on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

An exhibitor controls a humanoid robot at the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (CEATEC) 2026 in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 13, 2026. The CEATEC 2026 kicked off here on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2026 shows a robot at work at the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (CEATEC) 2026 in Chiba Prefecture, Japan. The CEATEC 2026 kicked off here on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2026 shows a smart robot at the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (CEATEC) 2026 in Chiba Prefecture, Japan. The CEATEC 2026 kicked off here on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)