Chinese automakers shine at 2026 Paris Motor Show

People visit the booth of Chinese automaker Chery during the 2026 Paris Motor Show in Paris, France, on Oct. 13, 2026. The 91st Paris Motor Show opened in the French capital on Monday, with a record number of Chinese automakers taking part to showcase their latest models and technologies. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the booth of Chinese automaker Geely during the 2026 Paris Motor Show in Paris, France, on Oct. 13, 2026. The 91st Paris Motor Show opened in the French capital on Monday, with a record number of Chinese automakers taking part to showcase their latest models and technologies. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the booth of Chinese automaker Changan during the 2026 Paris Motor Show in Paris, France, on Oct. 13, 2026. The 91st Paris Motor Show opened in the French capital on Monday, with a record number of Chinese automakers taking part to showcase their latest models and technologies. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the booth of Chinese automaker Leapmotor during the 2026 Paris Motor Show in Paris, France, on Oct. 13, 2026. The 91st Paris Motor Show opened in the French capital on Monday, with a record number of Chinese automakers taking part to showcase their latest models and technologies. (Photo: Xinhua)