Palangka Raya in Indonesia shrouded in thick haze

A staff member works at an empty airport amid thick haze caused by forest and peatland fires in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A person takes photos amid thick haze caused by forest and peatland fires in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People take a boat amid thick haze caused by forest and peatland fires in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, Oct. 12, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2026 shows an exterior view of an airport amid thick haze caused by forest and peatland fires in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. (Photo: Xinhua)