PHOTO / WORLD
Palangka Raya in Indonesia shrouded in thick haze
By Xinhua Published: Oct 14, 2026 09:59 AM
A staff member works at an empty airport amid thick haze caused by forest and peatland fires in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member works at an empty airport amid thick haze caused by forest and peatland fires in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)


A person takes photos amid thick haze caused by forest and peatland fires in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A person takes photos amid thick haze caused by forest and peatland fires in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



People take a boat amid thick haze caused by forest and peatland fires in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, Oct. 12, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People take a boat amid thick haze caused by forest and peatland fires in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, Oct. 12, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2026 shows an exterior view of an airport amid thick haze caused by forest and peatland fires in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2026 shows an exterior view of an airport amid thick haze caused by forest and peatland fires in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. (Photo: Xinhua)