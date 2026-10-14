PHOTO / WORLD
Heavy rains hit Libya's Tripoli
By Xinhua Published: Oct 14, 2026 10:02 AM
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows vehicles running on a flooded road after heavy rains in Tripoli, Libya, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows vehicles running on a flooded road after heavy rains in Tripoli, Libya, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)


This photo taken with a mobile phone shows vehicles running on a flooded road after heavy rains in Tripoli, Libya, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows vehicles running on a flooded road after heavy rains in Tripoli, Libya, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



This photo taken with a mobile phone shows vehicles running on a flooded road after heavy rains in Tripoli, Libya, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows vehicles running on a flooded road after heavy rains in Tripoli, Libya, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



This photo taken with a mobile phone shows vehicles running on a flooded road after heavy rains in Tripoli, Libya, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows vehicles running on a flooded road after heavy rains in Tripoli, Libya, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)