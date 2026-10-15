Science & technology festival held at middle school in Urumqi, China's Xinjiang

A student tries to remotely manipulate a robotic dog during a science and technology festival at a middle school in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Students interact with a robot during a science and technology festival at a middle school in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Students attend a science and technology festival at a middle school in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A student attends a science and technology festival at a middle school in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)