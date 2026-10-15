Nantong-Ningbo high-speed railway starts track laying in China's Jiangsu

This photo taken on Oct. 14, 2026 shows constructors laying tracks on the Nantong-Ningbo high-speed railway in east China's Jiangsu Province. A high-speed railway linking Nantong of east China's Jiangsu Province with Ningbo of east China's Zhejiang Province started its track laying on Wednesday. The project is an important part of the coastal channel of China's high-speed rail network, which features eight north-south vertical lines and eight east-west horizontal lines. The new line will promote the high-quality integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta after its completion. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 14, 2026 shows constructors laying tracks on the Nantong-Ningbo high-speed railway in east China's Jiangsu Province. A high-speed railway linking Nantong of east China's Jiangsu Province with Ningbo of east China's Zhejiang Province started its track laying on Wednesday. The project is an important part of the coastal channel of China's high-speed rail network, which features eight north-south vertical lines and eight east-west horizontal lines. The new line will promote the high-quality integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta after its completion. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 14, 2026 shows constructors laying tracks on the Nantong-Ningbo high-speed railway in east China's Jiangsu Province. A high-speed railway linking Nantong of east China's Jiangsu Province with Ningbo of east China's Zhejiang Province started its track laying on Wednesday. The project is an important part of the coastal channel of China's high-speed rail network, which features eight north-south vertical lines and eight east-west horizontal lines. The new line will promote the high-quality integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta after its completion. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 14, 2026 shows constructors laying tracks on the Nantong-Ningbo high-speed railway in east China's Jiangsu Province. A high-speed railway linking Nantong of east China's Jiangsu Province with Ningbo of east China's Zhejiang Province started its track laying on Wednesday. The project is an important part of the coastal channel of China's high-speed rail network, which features eight north-south vertical lines and eight east-west horizontal lines. The new line will promote the high-quality integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta after its completion. (Photo: Xinhua)