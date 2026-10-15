PHOTO / CHINA
View of sweet osmanthus flowers at West Lake scenic spot in China's Zhejiang
By Xinhua Published: Oct 15, 2026 09:09 AM
This photo taken on Oct. 14, 2026 shows a view of sweet osmanthus flowers at the West Lake scenic spot in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 14, 2026 shows a view of sweet osmanthus flowers at the West Lake scenic spot in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


This photo taken on Oct. 14, 2026 shows a view of sweet osmanthus flowers at the West Lake scenic spot in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 14, 2026 shows a view of sweet osmanthus flowers at the West Lake scenic spot in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)



This photo taken on Oct. 14, 2026 shows a view of sweet osmanthus flowers at the West Lake scenic spot in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 14, 2026 shows a view of sweet osmanthus flowers at the West Lake scenic spot in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)



This photo taken on Oct. 14, 2026 shows a view of sweet osmanthus flowers at the West Lake scenic spot in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 14, 2026 shows a view of sweet osmanthus flowers at the West Lake scenic spot in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)