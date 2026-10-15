Flame welcome ceremony of Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade held in Changchun, China's Jilin

A performance is staged during a flame welcome ceremony of Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Gu Gang, president of the Executive Committee of the Changchun Winter Universiade, presents the torch during a flame welcome ceremony of Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

The flame cauldron is seen during a flame welcome ceremony of Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Hu Yuting (C), executive president of the Organizing Committee of the Changchun Universiade, ignites the flame cauldron during a flame welcome ceremony of Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)