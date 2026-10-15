19th A-Ma Cultural and Tourism Festival opens in Macao

Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 19th A-Ma Cultural and Tourism Festival in Macao, south China, Oct. 13, 2026. A statue of Mazu, a Chinese sea goddess, was paraded through the streets of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Tuesday as the 19th A-Ma Cultural and Tourism Festival opened. The opening ceremony at A-Ma Cultural Village was followed by traditional rites honoring the goddess, with the procession taking place in the afternoon. (Photo: Xinhua)

Actors perform lion dance during the opening ceremony of the 19th A-Ma Cultural and Tourism Festival in Macao, south China, Oct. 13, 2026. A statue of Mazu, a Chinese sea goddess, was paraded through the streets of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Tuesday as the 19th A-Ma Cultural and Tourism Festival opened. (Photo: Xinhua)

Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 19th A-Ma Cultural and Tourism Festival in Macao, south China, Oct. 13, 2026. A statue of Mazu, a Chinese sea goddess, was paraded through the streets of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Tuesday as the 19th A-Ma Cultural and Tourism Festival opened. (Photo: Xinhua)

The opening ceremony of the 19th A-Ma Cultural and Tourism Festival is held in Macao, south China, Oct. 13, 2026. A statue of Mazu, a Chinese sea goddess, was paraded through the streets of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Tuesday as the 19th A-Ma Cultural and Tourism Festival opened. (Photo: Xinhua)