Scenery of Mount Tai in Tai'an, China's Shandong

This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2026 shows tourists visiting Mount Tai in Tai'an City, east China's Shandong Province. Mount Tai, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of China's most renowned mountains, known for its historical, cultural, aesthetic, and scientific significance. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2026 shows tourists enjoying sunrise on Mount Tai in Tai'an City, east China's Shandong Province. Mount Tai, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of China's most renowned mountains, known for its historical, cultural, aesthetic, and scientific significance. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2026 shows tourists enjoying sunrise on Mount Tai in Tai'an City, east China's Shandong Province. Mount Tai, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of China's most renowned mountains, known for its historical, cultural, aesthetic, and scientific significance. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 7, 2026 shows the autumn scenery of Mount Tai in Tai'an City, east China's Shandong Province. Mount Tai, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of China's most renowned mountains, known for its historical, cultural, aesthetic, and scientific significance. (Photo: Xinhua)