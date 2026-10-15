Birds at Yuncheng Salt Lake Wetland in China's Shanxi

This photo taken on Oct. 12, 2026 shows birds at the Yuncheng Salt Lake Wetland in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. In recent years, Yuncheng has made great efforts to protect the ecological environment of the Yuncheng Salt Lake Wetland. The wetland has become an important habitat for birds to rest, forage and winter, as the wetland's ecological environment keeps improving. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 12, 2026 shows birds at the Yuncheng Salt Lake Wetland in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. In recent years, Yuncheng has made great efforts to protect the ecological environment of the Yuncheng Salt Lake Wetland. The wetland has become an important habitat for birds to rest, forage and winter, as the wetland's ecological environment keeps improving. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 12, 2026 shows birds at the Yuncheng Salt Lake Wetland in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. In recent years, Yuncheng has made great efforts to protect the ecological environment of the Yuncheng Salt Lake Wetland. The wetland has become an important habitat for birds to rest, forage and winter, as the wetland's ecological environment keeps improving. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 12, 2026 shows birds at the Yuncheng Salt Lake Wetland in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. In recent years, Yuncheng has made great efforts to protect the ecological environment of the Yuncheng Salt Lake Wetland. The wetland has become an important habitat for birds to rest, forage and winter, as the wetland's ecological environment keeps improving. (Photo: Xinhua)