PHOTO / CHINA
Sea of clouds seen above Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall in China's Shanxi
By Xinhua Published: Oct 15, 2026 09:27 AM
An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province on Oct. 13, 2026 shows the sea of clouds seen above the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province on Oct. 13, 2026 shows the sea of clouds seen above the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo: Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province on Oct. 13, 2026 shows the sea of clouds seen above the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province on Oct. 13, 2026 shows the sea of clouds seen above the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo: Xinhua)



An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province on Oct. 13, 2026 shows the sea of clouds seen above the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province on Oct. 13, 2026 shows the sea of clouds seen above the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo: Xinhua)



An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province on Oct. 13, 2026 shows the sea of clouds seen above the lower reaches of the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province on Oct. 13, 2026 shows the sea of clouds seen above the lower reaches of the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo: Xinhua)