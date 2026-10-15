Sea of clouds seen above Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall in China's Shanxi

An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province on Oct. 13, 2026 shows the sea of clouds seen above the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province on Oct. 13, 2026 shows the sea of clouds seen above the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province on Oct. 13, 2026 shows the sea of clouds seen above the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province on Oct. 13, 2026 shows the sea of clouds seen above the lower reaches of the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo: Xinhua)