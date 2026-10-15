Chinese e-motorcycle brands gain ground amid Vietnam's green transport shift

Workers are busy at the manufacturing plant of Yadea in Bac Ninh province, Vietnam, July 7, 2026. Chinese electric motorcycle brands are becoming an increasingly common sight on the streets of Vietnam's major cities, as the country accelerates its shift toward greener urban transport. More Vietnamese residents have turned to electric motorcycles, with Chinese brands emerging as popular choices thanks to their competitive prices, diverse models and growing presence in the Vietnamese market. (Photo: Xinhua)

A worker is busy at the production base of Aima in Bac Ninh province, Vietnam, July 16, 2026. Chinese electric motorcycle brands are becoming an increasingly common sight on the streets of Vietnam's major cities, as the country accelerates its shift toward greener urban transport. More Vietnamese residents have turned to electric motorcycles, with Chinese brands emerging as popular choices thanks to their competitive prices, diverse models and growing presence in the Vietnamese market. (Photo: Xinhua)

A worker is busy at the manufacturing plant of Yadea in Bac Ninh province, Vietnam, July 7, 2026. Chinese electric motorcycle brands are becoming an increasingly common sight on the streets of Vietnam's major cities, as the country accelerates its shift toward greener urban transport. More Vietnamese residents have turned to electric motorcycles, with Chinese brands emerging as popular choices thanks to their competitive prices, diverse models and growing presence in the Vietnamese market. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo shows the production base of Aima in Bac Ninh province, Vietnam, July 16, 2026. Chinese electric motorcycle brands are becoming an increasingly common sight on the streets of Vietnam's major cities, as the country accelerates its shift toward greener urban transport. More Vietnamese residents have turned to electric motorcycles, with Chinese brands emerging as popular choices thanks to their competitive prices, diverse models and growing presence in the Vietnamese market. (Photo: Xinhua)